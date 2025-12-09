Yerragondapalem achieves gold medal

Ongole: Social Welfare MinisterDr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that excellent results come through collective coordination, citing Yerragondapalem mandal’s achievement of gold status in the Aspirational Block Programme as a prime example. The central government identified 15 blocks in the state for development under the Aspirational Blocks programme. Yerragondapalem, which began the programme in April 2023, achieved remarkable progress across health indicators, including maternal and child care, soil health card distribution, and revolving funds for self-help groups.

The mandal achieved a gold medal for its exemplary performance.

The district planning department organised a grand felicitation ceremony for the officials at Ongole on Monday, as part of the Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh. Minister Swamy attended as the chief guest, alongside District Collector P Raja Babu, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu. The minister praised the performance of Yerragondapalem mandal officials and field staff, calling it inspirational for the entire district. The Collector noted that continuous high-level monitoring of field-level progress contributed to this success, adding that pilot projects are being implemented in each revenue division.

District-level officers who helped achieve central government targets were honoured during the event.