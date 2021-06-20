Yoga Indian Heritage campaign at Undavalli

Vijayawada: Union Ministry of Culture has decided to celebrate International Day of Yoga-2021 with a campaign "Yoga an Indian Heritage" at 75 important cultural heritage locations and also associated with India's Freedom Struggle as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign, according to Sushanta Kumar Kar, superintending archaeologist.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that out of 75 heritage sites, 30 sites have been selected for live streaming of the Yoga event on the digital platforms of Ministry of Culture and organisations under its aegis.

Also the International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the selected places under the jurisdiction of Amaravati Circle, Archaeological Survey of India in Andhra Pradesh which include Basavanna Temple (Monolithic Bull) at Lepakshi in Ananthapur (On live stream), Rock-cut Hindu temple at Undavalli in Guntur district and Buddhist site and Sankaram near Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Monday, he said.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will perform Yoga at Lal Quila in Delhi on Monday and the same will be streamed live.