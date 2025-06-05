Yoga keeps illnesses at bay

Kadiri: District Collector TS Chetan emphasised the importance of daily yoga practice, stating that it helps prevent physical ailments and promotes mental peace. Speaking at a yoga day celebration organised by Tourism department at Theru Bazaar near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kadiri on Wednesday, he urged everyone to adopt yoga in their daily routine, either at home or in parks.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting by key dignitaries, including Collector Chetan, MLA Kandukuri Venkata Prasad, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, and others.

The Collector highlighted that yoga improves overall well-being and should become a daily habit. He mentioned that the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Visakhapatnam will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with over 5 lakh attendees expected. He also noted that Yogandhra campaign began on May 21 in Puttaparthi, where around 2,000 people participated in a massive yoga session.

MLA Venkata Prasad added that yoga, which integrates mind, breath, and exercise, is essential for a healthy life. He stressed that regular yoga can significantly reduce the number of people falling ill, thereby lessening the burden on hospitals.

Former MLA MS Parthasarathi, Municipal Chairman Dilshad Unnisa Bahuddin, RDO Sharma, Tourism Officer Narasayya and others participated in the programme.