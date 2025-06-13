  • Menu
Yogandhra Event held at Eluru CR Reddy Degree College

A Student-Themed Yoga Program was held at Eluru CR Reddy Degree College, drawing participation from notable figures including District Collector K. Vetri Selvi, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Dendulur MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, and Joint Collector P. Dhatri Reddy.

The event aimed to promote health and wellness among students and featured a collective practice of yoga asanas alongside the dignitaries.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government is organising yoga sessions in various places as part of Yogandhra-2025, a month-long campaign from May 21, to promote yoga in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.

