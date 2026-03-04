Youth found dead in drain

Tirupati: In a shocking incident, a young man named Divakar Reddy (28), a resident of STV Nagar , was found dead in a drainage under mysterious circumstances. The discovery has left his family and neighbors devastated, with suspicions of foul play mounting.

According to family members, Divakar had gone out on Monday evening but did not return home. They grew worried when he failed to respond to calls and lodged a missing complaint with East police late night. On Tuesday the body was discovered by sanitation workers who were clearing clogged drains near a residential area in STV Nagar.