Youth in large number take part in recruitment rally

Visakhapatnam: A number of candidates took part in the army recruitment rally that commenced in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Organised by the Army Recruiting Office, Visakhapatnam, the recruitment rally will continued till September 5 to enrol Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer office assistant/ store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass categories. The officials informed that the recruitment process is fully automated and carried out in a fair and transparent manner. Candidates must guard against touts, fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled, the organisers cautioned.

The arrangements are being made at Visakhapatnam Port’s Diamond Jubilee Stadium. However, due to rains, the recruitment rally was organised at RK Beach road on Monday morning. Although necessary arrangements were made at the port stadium, the track got wet due to the rain.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed the officials to organise the rally at the Beach Road. Later, candidates who were selected in the running were instructed to reach Port Trust Diamond Jubilee Stadium. They were facilitated buses. Further tests for them will be conducted at the stadium, the officials informed.