Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Youth should derive inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideals: Bharath
Kurnool: Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath highlighted Dr BR Ambedkar’s enduring legacy of equality and justice at his 133rd birth...
Kurnool: Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath highlighted Dr BR Ambedkar’s enduring legacy of equality and justice at his 133rd birth anniversary celebration in Kurnool on Monday. He emphasised Ambedkar’s continued relevance and importance for guiding the younger generation.
Minister Bharath, along with Kurnool MP B Nagaraju, district Collector P Ranjith Basha, SP Vikrant Patil, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, public representatives, caste association leaders, and officials, paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at old bus stand.
Minister Bharath stated that Ambedkar’s Constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens. “His ideals remain highly relevant today, and the State government is dedicated to upholding his constitutional principles,” he said, urging youth to be guided by Ambedkar’s vision.
MP Nagaraju acknowledged Ambedkar’s pivotal role in empowering marginalized communities. “His drafting of the Preamble and Constitution has enabled individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, like myself, to represent the people,” he said, also noting Prime Minister Modi’s call to observe Constitution Day with reverence.
Collector P Ranjith Basha spoke of Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong fight against untouchability and his pursuit of an egalitarian society. “Despite his humble beginnings, he became a statesman, economist, and reformer through education and determination,” the Collector added.