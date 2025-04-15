Youth should derive inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideals: Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath highlighted Dr BR Ambedkar’s enduring legacy of equality and justice at his 133rd birth anniversary celebration in Kurnool on Monday. He emphasised Ambedkar’s continued relevance and importance for guiding the younger generation.

Minister Bharath, along with Kurnool MP B Nagaraju, district Collector P Ranjith Basha, SP Vikrant Patil, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, public representatives, caste association leaders, and officials, paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at old bus stand.

Minister Bharath stated that Ambedkar’s Constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens. “His ideals remain highly relevant today, and the State government is dedicated to upholding his constitutional principles,” he said, urging youth to be guided by Ambedkar’s vision.

MP Nagaraju acknowledged Ambedkar’s pivotal role in empowering marginalized communities. “His drafting of the Preamble and Constitution has enabled individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, like myself, to represent the people,” he said, also noting Prime Minister Modi’s call to observe Constitution Day with reverence.

Collector P Ranjith Basha spoke of Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong fight against untouchability and his pursuit of an egalitarian society. “Despite his humble beginnings, he became a statesman, economist, and reformer through education and determination,” the Collector added.