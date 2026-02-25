Youth urged to think innovatively

Vijayawada: Vice-Chancellorof Krishna University Acharya K Ramji called upon students and youth to move forward with innovative thinking to achieve success in life. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Leadership Excellence Achievement Programme organised at the university campus in Machilipatnam on Tuesday with the support of the Sathya Sai Seva Samithi.

Addressing the gathering, he advised students to follow the “789 Formula” for a balanced lifestyle — seven hours of sleep, eight hours of study, and nine hours for other productive activities.

University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao urged students to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, who showcased India’s greatness on the global stage, and to strive for excellence with confidence and dedication.

The programme was presided over by Pharmacy College Principal Dr Rambabu. Registrar Prof N Usha, Engineering College Principal Dr Vijayakumari, Machilipatnam Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Convener Anjaneya Kumar, Saubhagya Lakshmi, Saikrishna Chaitanya and others also spoke on the occasion.