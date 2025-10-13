Youth want vision, not freebies: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that the youth of Andhra Pradesh are not seeking freebies or welfare schemes, but a long-term vision that secures their future. “The youth are saying, ‘Give us a 25-year future, not freebies,’” he remarked on Facebook, emphasizing that the younger generation is asking for opportunities, not handouts.

Reaffirming his commitment to the aspirations of the youth, Pawan Kalyan said he would “work hard to realise their dreams” and “stand by them at all times.” He added that continuous engagement with young people is essential to understand their goals and align governance accordingly.

The statement came after Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar posted on the social media platform a 2018 photograph of Pawan Kalyan interacting with students and youth. Responding to the post, the Deputy Chief Minister reposted the image, recalling that meeting vividly. “I still remember our conversation that day.

The youth clearly told me that they didn’t want freebies or schemes, they wanted a 25-year vision for their future,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan urged the government and society to harness the energy and talent of young people to build a strong, self-reliant Andhra Pradesh. “Our youth have immense potential. It is our responsibility to create the right ecosystem for them to excel,” he said.