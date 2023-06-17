YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI for questioning

The CBI has intensified its investigation into the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy attended the CBI inquiry today for the third consecutive day as per the Telangana High Court orders.

It is known that Avivash Reddy was given anticipatory bail recently. However, it is reported that the CBI is likely to record the statement of Avinash Reddy om Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CBI court has extended the remand of accused in YS Viveka murder case and adjourned the hearing to June 30.