Live
- Daily Forex Rates (17-06-2023)
- Tension grips Avanigadda after TDP's Buddha Prasad tries to siege Tehsildar office
- Shaitan Web-Series review: A Predictable violent tale
- Ishan Kishan opted out of Duleep Trophy to train at NCA ahead of West Indies tour
- Did ‘Adipurush’ makers concentrated more on 3D VFX only!
- ‘Oh!’ team heading to Goa for a song shoot
- BCCI president cricketer Roger Binny bought tractor
- NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities
- AAP demands Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna's immediate arrest
- Gujarat cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani's properties worth Rs 3.40 cr attached by ED
YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI for questioning
Highlights
The CBI has intensified its investigation into the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa MP Avivash Reddy attended the CBI inquiry today for the third consecutive day as per the Telangana High Court orders.
The CBI has intensified its investigation into the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy attended the CBI inquiry today for the third consecutive day as per the Telangana High Court orders.
It is known that Avivash Reddy was given anticipatory bail recently. However, it is reported that the CBI is likely to record the statement of Avinash Reddy om Saturday.
Meanwhile, the CBI court has extended the remand of accused in YS Viveka murder case and adjourned the hearing to June 30.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS