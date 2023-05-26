YS Bhaskar Reddy falls ill due to high blood pressure, treated at Osmania hospital

YS Bhaskar Reddy arrested in the former minister YS Viveka murder case fell ill and was immediately rushed to Osmania Hospital due to high blood pressure. After treatment, the officers took him back to jail. It is reported that the doctors have advised to take him to NIMS hospital for better treatment if necessary.



Meanwhile, arguments are continuing in the Telangana High Court since Friday morning on the anticipatory bail plea of MP Avinash Reddy in the Viveka murder case. On the other hand, Avinash Reddy's mother Srilakshmi was brought to Hyderabad from Kurnool for better treatment.

It is known that she was treated at Viswabharati Hospital in Kurnool from 19th of this month due to illness. The doctors of Vishwabharati Hospital released a bulletin saying that her condition is stable and she has been discharged from the hospital. After discharge, Srilakshmi was brought to Gachibowli AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.