YS Jagan addresses assembly, says 98.5 percent poll promises fulfilled

Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings are continuing for the second day. Meanwhile, during the meetings, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that great changes have been brought in the political system. Stating that the four-year rule went on to bring transparency in governance, YS Jagan said that they have implemented 98.5 percent of the promises made in the manifesto without looking at caste, religion, region and party. He said they have done good for everyone and disbursed Rs.1,97,473 crores to the beneficiaries through DBT.



He said that they have increased the districts and made the governance accessible to the people and set up one volunteer for every 50 households. "We have set up 15004 village/ward secretariats and provided jobs to 1.34 lakh people in village/ward secretariats. 2.60 lakh volunteers are doing good for every house.



He said they have brought the changes at village level by establishing RBKs for delivery of seeds ad purchase of crops and said that they are taking steps to give a permanent solution for the encroachments

Claiming that the state has got the First place in ease of doing business for the third time in a row, the chief minister said that the state has got investments like never before. He said that AP stood first with an economic growth rate of 11.2 percent between 2021-22 and per capita income increased by 14.02 percent.

The chief minister said they have brought many reforms in Education and medical sector and enhanced the facilities in government run schools through Nadu-Nedu. He said that many companies have come forward to invest in the state and stood as a role model to the country.