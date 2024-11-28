YS Jagan addresses media expresses his frustration over powerless

Former CM @ysjagan garu again demonstrated his frustration over ‘living without power’. His press meet today was all about this.

In the last over 5 months of being out of power, he spoke to media over a dozen times. Every time he claimed to have done wonders for the people during his 5 year rule and subtly blamed people for defeating him still. How can a loser blame the people for democratic verdict?

Today, Mr Jagan laboured to define 'asset creation (sampada srishti)' and how he did it as CM. In the process, he made himself a laughing stock. He ended up suggesting how a CM can increase “his personal assets at the cost of public money.”.

Destruction of power sector by him is a living testimony of Jagan's method of personal asset creation.

Among Jagan's list of several lies uttered today, some related to health sector. I challenge Jagan to make public the details of over 52,000 recruitments done by his govt. I will publicly apologize if he can establish facts in this regard.

He again lied about zero vacancy policy during his tenure. on Wednesday, I reviewed status of medical education in AP. In 17 Govt Medical colleges, there's shortage of 2,000 faculty.

In another blatant lie, Jagan claimed that shortage of super speciality doctors is only 4 percent. it's intact 59 percent.

Instead of blaming people based on such falsehoods, Jagan should try to overcome his impatience, frustration and delusions.

@ncbn @PawanKalyan @PurandeswariBJP @naralokesh @BJP4Andhra @JaiTDP @JanaSenaParty

@ravi_gottipati