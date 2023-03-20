YS Jagan addresses the assembly on Skill Development Scam, says it is a biggest scam

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly meetings on Monday, the house conducted a discussion on the Skill development scam. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made it clear that the skill development scam is the biggest one in the history of the country made in the name of students.

Stating that about Rs.371 crores were looted and diverted through a shell company, YS Jagan said that the scam was committed in a foreign lottery style and alleged that Nara Chandrababu Naidu used his office and resorted to scam according to the strategy. YS Jagan alleged Chandrababu of not taking up the process of tenders and alleged that they committed the scam with illegal agreements.

The Chief Minister has said that Naidu violated all the rules and regulations md resorted to crime and pointed out how a private company could give 90 percent of grants to a project. He took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan referring him to adopted son saying that the latter didn't question the scam.