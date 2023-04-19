YS Jagan arrives in Srikakulam, performs special pooja for Gangamma diety

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan who is visiting Moolpet in Srikakulam to lay foundation stone for Bhavanapadu Port has performed special pooja for diety Gangamma. Later, the foundation stone will be laid for the construction of Moolapet greenfield port.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Moolpet of Srikakulam District. CM YS Jagan will soon lay the foundation stone for Moolpet Port works at a cost of Rs.4,362 crore in Santabommali mandal, which will change the contours of Srikakulam district and pave the way for comprehensive development.

Also, 4 berths will be constructed with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes. It has been decided to complete this port in 30 months to be used for general cargo, coal, container and other export and imports