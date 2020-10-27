YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that estimates are being made on the crop damage in October and that steps will be taken to credit the farmers' accounts by November. Currently, Compensation is being paid to the affected farmers due to rains in June, July, August and September. He said the decision was taken with the idea that if crop damage occurs in Kharif, compensation can be given as in Rabi, which will be beneficial to the farmer.

The chief minister on Tuesday released second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme where Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Venugopal Krishna and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan took a dig at past government by saying that compensation for the crop loss in 2014 was not paid till January 2017 while that of Kharif in 2015, was given in November 2016 and Kharif 2016 was given in June 2017. And the compensation for the loss in 2017 Rabi had been paid un August 2018. "But now with YSRCP in power in case of crop loss in any season crop compensation is paid in the same season. This has never happened in the history of the state," CM said.

He appealed to the farmers to note the difference between the attitude of the previous government and the current one. " YS Jagan further said that the TDP leaders were driving tractors and campaigning as if they were trying to support the people in a bid to divert attention from the issue, knowing that the program was being launched. He was outraged that the opposition could not withstand while the government is working for the welfare of the people.