YS Jagan clarifies on renaming of NTR Health University, says he has great respect to NTR

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has great respect for the late NTR and there will be no people who downgrade him in our country. CM Jagan spoke during the debate on the bill to change the name of Health University on Wednesday as part of the fifth day of the AP Assembly meetings.

CM Jagan commented that it was unfortunate that the TDP members left the House after unnecessary quarrels and it would have been better if they had also been present during this discussion. "I have no anger towards NTR and have more respect for NTR than Chandrababu Naidu," he said adding that he never spoke against him. He made it clear that no program to disrespect him will ever take place on his behalf. CM Jagan claimed that he named the district after NTR as promised in the Padayatra despite nobody asking.

While revealing the reason behind the change of name of the NTR Health University to YSR, YS Jagan said that the late great leader YSR was a person who knew the hardships of the poor and a great humanitarian who provided expensive medical care to the poor.

He said he is a doctor who knows the value of life and is credited with bringing 108 and 104 services for public health along with the Aarogyasri scheme which is recognised all over the country. He said that as many as 28 medical colleges were established during YSR and YS Jagan regimes and not a single college in the TDP regime hence NTR Health University is renamed after YS Rajasekhar Reddy.