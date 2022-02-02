YS Jagan conducts Spandana program with officials, directs to expedite compassionate appointments

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news for the village and ward secretariat employees. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officers to declare probation to the employees and asked to complete it by June 30. It is clarified that by July 1 the employees should receive new salaries. On the other hand, it was instructed that the remaining 25 percent of employees should take probation examinations. However, officials told the CM that the tests would be conducted in the first week of March.

The decision on probation was taken by CM Jagan during a Spandana program held with collectors and SPs. Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that the government has done good things to the employees by announcing PRC, increasing the retirement age.

YS Jagan further said that the compassionate appointments should be made on war footing and asked the authorities to use the vacancies in village and ward secretariats the chief minister also ordered the authorities to complete registration process for those employees seeks land under Jagananna Smart Township by March 5.

He asserted that the government would take further action to increase the quota in Jagananna Smart Township depending on the demand. However, the chief minister directed officials to take constituency as a unit in taking the registrations.