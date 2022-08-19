YS Jagan directed officials to expedite PADA works in Pulivendula

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the authorities to take steps to speedily complete the work being done in Pulivendula area under the authority of Pulivendula Area Development Authority. The Chief Minister held a review with the officials on the PADA development works at the CM's camp office. The officials briefed the CM about the progress of various development works going on in Pulivendu.

The CM directed the officials to grant administrative permissions for the construction of the Mogameru Aqueduct at the 41st kilometer on the GNSS Main Canal. Also, the CM ordered to grant compensation to the flood victims of 535 families belonging to Paidipalem and Kummarampalle villages.

YS Jagan also ordered to speed up various development works related to Pulivendula Municipality and focus on the works of Pulivendula City Center. While the officials explained the progress of construction of houses in Pulivendula Jagananna Housing Colony, the Chief Minister ordered to speed up the construction.

The officials explained about the progress of water grid works along with the progress of Pulivendula Medical College, UGD, water supply, construction of bus stand etc. Apart from this, the officials also brought the progress of Vempalle UGD, Degree College, Gandi Temple development works and YSR Memorial Garden works to the notice of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed to do e-crop booking for banana cultivation in both seasons, Kharif and Rabi.

The pending issues in Maidukuru, Proddutur, Kadapa, Badvel and Jammalamadugu constituencies were discussed in the meeting.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Collector Vijayaramaraju, Finance Department Special Secretary SS Rawat, Finance Department Secretaries Satyanarayana, Gulzar, Planning Department Secretary Vijaykumar, Pada OSD Anil Kumar and other officials participated in the program.