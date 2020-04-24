YS Jagan directs officials to enforce lockdown strictly in Kurnool and Guntur amid increasing COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the authorities to ensure that those who need treatments like dialysis are not harmed. He reviewed over coronavirus control measures on Friday where Ministers Alla Nani and Botsa Satyanarayana were present. The officials have clarified chief minister that the services provided at some of the hospitals were shifted to other hospitals after they have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals. Officials said those who needed emergency services were being assisted. Discussing on virus spread control measures in Kurnool and Guntur, Health Minister Alla Nani said the virus was not spread to all parts of the two cities.

CM YS Jagan has guided the procedures for coronavirus prevention. The CM has directed the authorities to ensure that the containment is tightly enforced by placing the necessities at the end of each street. CM suggested special attention should also be paid to Nandyal, which has a high rate of cases. The chief minister explained that the number of people who consult telemedicine for medicine has increased. According to officials, so far 8,395 doctors have contacted telemedicine. The CM suggested that it should be implemented more efficiently.

CM asked officials to set up mobile lab through DRDO. The officials said it would be used to test migrant workers and those in different camps. CM ordered to focus on marketing and pricing of other products including tomato, onion and Chinese crops. CM YS Jagan pointed out that Rythu bazaars should be decentralized and the products purchased from farmers should be made available in these Rythu Bazaars.