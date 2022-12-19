YS Jagan directs officials to take steps to ensure AP is narcotics-free state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the performance of Excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in the state on Monday at the camp office in Tadepalli. In this meeting, he hoped that Andhra Pradesh would become a narcotics-free state. He suggested that the Police and Excise departments should work together to work towards that goal. On this occasion, he inquired about the details from the concerned departments and made several key suggestions.



During the SEB review, Chief Minister Jagan ordered the police department to pay special attention to curbing narcotics and illegal liquor, improving the performance of women police officers in the secretariats with more coordination, ensuring that Disha Act and apps are implemented more accurately. Also Police Department has been asked to work more in coordination with Excise and SEB officials in making the state a narcotics free zone. Similarly, CM Jagan suggested that mock drills should be conducted at all places on the use of Disha app, calls and quick response.



CM Jagan ordered to hold a coordination meeting every Tuesday to work more effectively and to review the measures taken by SEB and Excise authorities in the direction of controlling illegal liquor and curbing ganja cultivation. CM Jagan made it clear to the officials that they should review the issues of narcotics, illegal liquor, coordination with women police of secretariats, Disha Act, proper use of the app and henceforth all these should be done regularly.



He directed officials to make promotions in colleges and universities and set up toll-free number 14500. CM Jagan asked to set up big hoardings at all colleges and universities on the control of narcotics and to prevent students from using narcotics. He wished to make AP a narcotics-free state in the next three to four months. Police and Excise Department officials were asked to work with the same goal.



Deputy CM (Excise) K. Narayana Swamy, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Excise Department Commissioner Vivek Yadav, SEB Commissioner A. Ravishankar, SEB Director Ramesh Reddy and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

