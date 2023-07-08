YS Jagan disburses input subsidy to farmers in Kalyandurg

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday disbursed the input subsidy of Rs. 1,117 crores, benefiting 10.2 lakh farmers across the state who suffered crop losses in the Kharif season of 2022 on the occasion of YSR Rythu Dinotsavam.



Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that during Chandrababu's five-year term, only Rs. 3,411 crores were paid as insurance compensation to farmers, while the current government has already paid Rs. 7,802 crores since assuming power. He criticized the previous government, stating that Chandrababu's government paid only half of the compensation to farmers over five years and accused them of neglecting drought-stricken areas.

CM Jagan said that the government has taken measures to ensure farmers do not face any problems, including paying the insurance premium and establishing of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at the village level, which provide various services to farmers throughout the farming process.



The CM further said that the government's initiatives, including providing zero-interest loans to farmers, establishing a price stabilization fund of Rs. 3,000 crores, investing in grain and crop purchases, ensuring quality electricity supply to farmers for nine hours per day, granting full land rights to farmers, and introducing initiatives such as bringing Amul to benefit dairy farmers and providing 340 ambulances for cattle.