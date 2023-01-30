YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Chedodu funds, says every poor benefited with schemes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that every poor family in the state is receiving welfare schemes with Navratnalu. The third tranche of assistance to the beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme was released today (Monday) at a program held at Vinukonda in the Palanadu district.



Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke at a public meeting and said that as per the promise he made during Padayatra, the YSRCP government has taken steps to make every scheme reach the public in the last three years and make backward castes and communities prosper.



"As a part of the implementation of the given promises, we have brought Jagananna Chedodu scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually to the people of Rajaka, Nayi Brahmin, who have their shop, and tailors," YS Jagan said adding that Rs. 330 crores will be directly deposited into the accounts.

CM Jagan further asserted that Rs.1.92 lakh crores have been provided directly to the welfare schemes under various welfare schemes through TBT and Non-DBT within a total period of 43 months.



Stating that Andhra Pradesh stands top according to the GDP GSDP (Gross State Demotic Product) with a growth rate of 11.43 percent, he said that the state has stood as an example for the country and slammed the opposition parties' allegations claiming that the state is meeting the fate of Srilanka. He called on people to observe the difference between the TDP and YSRCP while voting.