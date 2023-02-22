YS Jagan disburses Law Nestham funds to eligible lawyers, says govt. supports lawyers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they have been releasing 'Law Nestham' funds for the last three years. The Chief Minister said that 'Law Nestham' is to show that the government is with the lawyers and stated that 'Law Nestham' is definitely useful for settling down as a lawyer in the first three years after taking a law degree.



Under this scheme, the state government has released Rs.1,00,55,000 for 2,011 eligible junior lawyers in the state. On Wednesday, CM YS Jagan virtually deposited the amount into the accounts of the junior lawyers. It is known that the government has brought the Law Nestham scheme to support junior lawyers as part of the promise given in the Padayatra.

The Law Nestham provides financial assistance to every eligible junior lawyer at the rate of Rs.5000 per month for three years to enable the junior lawyers who have entered the legal profession to survive the financial difficulties faced in the profession. Including the amount disbursed on Wednesday, the financial assistance provided to 4,248 lawyers in three and a half years is Rs 35.40 crore.

At the same time, the state government has also set up a corpus fund of Rs.100 crores to support lawyers. For this purpose, a trust has been set up under the supervision of the Advocate General with secretaries of the Department of Justice and Finance as members.

The YS Jagan government has released Rs.25 crores from this corpus fund to support lawyers during Covid. Eligible advocates are provided with financial assistance from this fund for loan, insurance and other medical needs.