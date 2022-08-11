YS Jagan disburses Rs. 694 crores under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday deposited the fee reimbursement funds of Rs.694 crores for the quarter of April-June 2022 in the accounts of the beneficiaries. Speaking at the meeting, he alleged that some people are spreading false propaganda about the schemes and questioned why did the previous government not implement these schemes. He said only four people of a community benefitted and now spewing venom at the government. The chief minister said as long a people's support is there nobody can do anything to him.



YS Jagan further said that his government is directly providing welfare benefits to the poor through DBT and asked the people to notice the difference between this regime and the previous regime. "We have directly provided Rs.11,715 crores under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Divena so far considering that no family should go into debt for education; we have paid the dues of the previous government," said YS Jagan adding that they have associated with Microsoft for training children.

The chief minister recalled that they have spent Rs.53,000 crores in the education sector in three years with Amma Vodi, YSR Sampoorna Poshan, Jagananna Gorumudda, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, English Medium, BYJUs schemes. He reiterated that the only asset parents can give their child is education and hence government is providing financial assistance to the poor for their education.