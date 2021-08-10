YS Jagan disburses Rs.192 crore to handloom weavers under YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' for the third year in a row despite Corona crisis. Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited Rs 192.08 crore in the accounts of 80,032 eligible beneficiaries under the 'YSR Nethanna Nestam' in a virtual manner from his camp office in Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that another good initiative has been launched, which will benefit 80,000 families through 'YSR Nethanna Nestam'. The CM said that he had seen the hardships of the handlooms weavers during his padayatra and was providing financial assistance to the handlooms as promised. "For the third year in a row, we are providing financial assistance through Nethanna Nestam," YS Jagan asserted



YS Jagan said that Rs. 192.08 crore under the third installment was disbursed and providing financial assistance to handlooms weavers like nowhere else in the country. "We are helping each handloom family at the rate of Rs. 24,000 without giving space to corruption," Jagan opined The chief minister has said that those who are eligible and whose names are not on the list should apply at the village and ward secretariats.



According to the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, the government has provided financial assistance of Rs. 24,000 per annum to each eligible handloom family with a loom. Each beneficiary will receive financial assistance of Rs. 1,20,000 in five years. In the lase two years since coming to power, the government has provided Rs 383.99 crore to the weavers and combined with the Rs. 192.08 crore given under the third tranche on Tuesday, Rs 576.07 crore was provided to the handloom weavers.