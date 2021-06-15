YS Jagan disburses YSR Vahanamitra scheme amount to auto, cab drivers, releases Rs 248 Cr

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who disbursed the financial aid to the auto and cab drivers for the third year in a row under YSR Vahanamitra said that he had implemented the Vahanamitra scheme by seeing the plight of auto and cab drivers directly during the padayatra. The state government is providing financial assistance under the 'YSR Vahanamitra' scheme to assist auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers who are facing difficulties during the Corona crisis.

In view of the dire situation in the corona, the government has decided to provide financial assistance under the YSR-Vahanamitra scheme a month in advance this year. To this end, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the YSR Vahanamitra scheme at the Tadepalli camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, we are fulfilling the promise given during the 3,648 km long padayatra and depositing Rs 248.47 crore in cash for 2.48 lakh people. About 84% of the 2.48 lakh people are poor, said CM Jagan. He said AP is the only state in the country to support auto and cab drivers and there was no such scheme for drivers anywhere in the country.

He said financial aid would be very helpful during difficult times and that they would pay Rs 10,000 for fitness certificates and repairs along with auto insurance. He said he would help everyone who are eligible and that everyone should abide by the traffic rules. CM Jagan advised that nobody should drive under the influence of alcohol.

The scheme will benefit 2,48,468 beneficiaries this year at a rate of Rs 10,000 each for vehicle repairs, insurance and other expenses. The government has so far disbursed Rs 759 crore to drivers, including cash deposited today.