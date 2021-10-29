YS Jagan expresses condolences to Kannada actor Puneeth RajKumar's family over his death

Highlights: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned over Puneeth's death and expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday. The news of his death filled the film industry with intense tragedy. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned over Puneeth's death and expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

On the other hand, YSRCP MLA Roja mourned over the death of the actor. "Saddened and shocked to know that Puneeth RajKumar is no more. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans. We will miss you," she tweeted.





Saddened and shocked to know that #PuneethRajKumar is no more. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans. We will miss you💔! pic.twitter.com/uweslQEuvU — Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) October 29, 2021





The Kannada actor had complained of chest pain while he was in gym and immediately shifted to the Vikram hospital in Bangalore. Meanwhile, security has been tightened up near Puneeth Rajkumar's house since his death, and there is strong bandobust around Vikram hospital. He was born on March 17, 1975. He is the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma.