YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees at the Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple during the Chandanaotsavam celebrations.
He was deeply saddened to learn that several devotees lost their lives after a wall collapsed on the Rs. 300 ticket queue line due to heavy rains. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner.
YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.