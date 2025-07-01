Live
YS Jagan gets relief in AP High Court in convey accident case
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jagan has secured temporary relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which has imposed a stay on the police investigation into the death of YSRCP activist Singayya. The court has adjourned the next hearing for a period of two weeks.
The Advocate General (AG) requested an additional two weeks to file a counter-argument, which the court granted by adjournment. This decision marks a significant setback for the police and the coalition government in this case.
The incident at the centre of the investigation occurred during Jagan's visit to Rentapalla in Sattenapalli mandal, Palnadu district, where Singayya tragically died in what has been described as an accident. The Nallapadu police subsequently registered a case suggesting that his death was linked to Jagan's convoy. In response, Jagan and several party leaders have filed petitions seeking to quash the case, which the High Court is currently reviewing.