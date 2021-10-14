YS Jagan gives directions to officials on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku - Bhoomi Rakshana scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the YS Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. During the review meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, CM Jagan made several key suggestions to the authorities. CM Jagan directed the officers to complete the survey as per the prescribed target. He suggested that the records should also be updated at the time of land sale. The CM said that the process of registration and mutation should be done within the village secretariats and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures for the security of the survey data. He suggested that a land records update program be conducted once a week each year. The CM said that checks should be made for prohibited land matters (22A).



However, as part of the review of the scheme, the officials briefed the CM on the progress and objectives of the comprehensive land survey work. The officials told survey was completed in 51 villages undertaken under the pilot project and said that it is expected to be completed in another 650 villages by December 2021. Officials said the survey would be completed in 2,400 villages by June 22, 2022, and another 2400 villages are said to be completed by August 2022. Officials said 30,679 farms have already been surveyed in 51 villages as part of the pilot project and explained to the Chief Minister that after the completion of the survey, the passbook with full details and maps would be provided to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that when there is a sale of land, it should be updated in the records of the seller and the records of the purchaser in relation to the passbook. The CM suggested setting up a special team on this and formulating appropriate policies and that SOPs should be developed for registration and mutation processes based on their recommendations. The CM directed that the process should be completed within the village secretariats.

CM YS Jagan further directed that adequate technical equipment be provided to complete the land survey. It is suggested that adequate drones be provided for this purpose. He said that the updating of land records should be done within a week every year and appropriate action should be taken on this. It was suggested that all the procedures like updating of land records, registration, etc. should be done in a highly transparent manner. "There should be no room for corruption because of the reforms we are bringing in; it should be for the benefit of farmers and landowners," he said. The CM suggested that effective guidelines be prepared for this.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to take appropriate action instead of repeating the mistakes that took place in the records regarding the issue of prohibited lands during the last government tenure. The CM clarified that such matters need to be checked in light of the many issues coming out regarding 22A. The CM suggested that the authorities should bring a special policy on this and directed the officers to see to it that mistakes, errors, and deliberate actions are not repeated.