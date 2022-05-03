  • Menu
YS Jagan greets conveys Ramadan wishes to all Muslims of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed Ramadan greetings to the Muslims across the globe. He said it is the festival of Ramadan a symbol of harmony, equality, compassion and generosity

On the occasion of Ramadan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed greetings to the Muslims across the globe. He said it is the festival of Ramadan a symbol of harmony, equality, compassion and generosity and wished all the welfare of the people of the state and the world with the blessings of Allah.

The Chief Minister said that the month of Ramadan is a combination of discipline, philanthropy where the people will undergo strict fasting initiations during the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that the message of this festival is to be disciplined, to maintain solidarity wit the poor and to help them.

