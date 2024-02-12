Live
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
Just In
YS Jagan hands over B Forms to Rajya Sabha MP candidates
Highlights
YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha candidates YV Subbareddy, Golla Baburao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM Camp office.
YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha candidates YV Subbareddy, Golla Baburao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM Camp office.
Chief Minister YS Jagan handed over B-Form to Rajya Sabha candidates.
Candidates thanked the Chief Minister.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS