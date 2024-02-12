  • Menu
YS Jagan hands over B Forms to Rajya Sabha MP candidates

YS Jagan hands over B Forms to Rajya Sabha MP candidates
YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha candidates YV Subbareddy, Golla Baburao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM Camp office.

Chief Minister YS Jagan handed over B-Form to Rajya Sabha candidates.

Candidates thanked the Chief Minister.

