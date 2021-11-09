YS Jagan heads to Srikakulam as part of Odisha tour, to meet CM Naveen Patnaik in the evening

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday left for Pathapatnam from Gannavaram Airport as part of his visit to Srikakulam and Odisha. He will first reach Patna and attend the wedding reception of MLA Shanti Reddy's daughter and later he will reach Visakhapatnam Airport and flow to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.



Later in the evening, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold talks with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence to discuss pending issues related to the two states. CM Jagan will reach his residence in Tadepalli in the evening after the meeting. Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das also accompanied CM Jagan on his visit to Odisha. Earlier, on Monday, the chief minister has held a review meeting with the officials to discuss the issues that are to be addressed with the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. It Is decided that YS Jagan is likely to discuss on Neradi barrage, the Kothia villages dispute, and other issues with Odisha Chief Minister.