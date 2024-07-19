  • Menu
YS Jagan heads to Vinukonda to meet kin deceased murdered

YS Jagan heads to Vinukonda to meet kin deceased murdered
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to Vinukonda to meet the family of a youth who was brutally murdered on Wednesday by the rivals.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to Vinukonda to meet the family of a youth who was brutally murdered on Wednesday by the rivals. The former chief minister accompanied with party leaders has started to Vinukonda in a convoy. He will be meeting the deceased family and extend support to them.

Meanwhile, section 144 is currently in force in Vinukonda, prohibiting rallies and demonstrations. The Palnadu SP said that there is no permission for rallies, however he he clarified that YS Jagan can visit Rasheed's family members.

He urged the public to refrain from holding demonstrations, as the situation in Vinukonda town is peaceful.

