Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
YS Jagan heads to Vinukonda to meet kin deceased murdered
Highlights
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to Vinukonda to meet the family of a youth who was brutally murdered on Wednesday by the rivals.
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to Vinukonda to meet the family of a youth who was brutally murdered on Wednesday by the rivals. The former chief minister accompanied with party leaders has started to Vinukonda in a convoy. He will be meeting the deceased family and extend support to them.
Meanwhile, section 144 is currently in force in Vinukonda, prohibiting rallies and demonstrations. The Palnadu SP said that there is no permission for rallies, however he he clarified that YS Jagan can visit Rasheed's family members.
He urged the public to refrain from holding demonstrations, as the situation in Vinukonda town is peaceful.
