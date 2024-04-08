Live
Just In
YS Jagan highlights difference between his governance and TDP's
In a recent statement, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the stark differences in governance between his administration and that of his predecessor, Chandrababu Naidu. Despite having the same budget and operating in the same state, Reddy questioned why Naidu was unable to achieve the same level of development and progress that his government has achieved.
Reddy attributed Naidu's lack of success to his alleged misuse of power for personal gain, accusing him of using it to "loot and share the looted." In contrast, Reddy's administration has made significant strides in various sectors, such as converting 13 districts into 26, constructing new secretariats, ports, fishing harbors, and medical colleges.
The Chief Minister's remarks emphasize the transformative changes that have taken place under his leadership, implying that under a more transparent and accountable government, even a child could achieve significant progress with the same resources available.