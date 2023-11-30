YS Jagan inaugurates Avuku tunnel 2 and dedicates it to nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dedicated the second tunnel to Avuku, which is an integral part of Galeru- Nagari. Thus, as per the current design, the way has been paved to move 20,000 cusecs through the Galeru-Nagari flood canal.

While the majority of the tunnel construction was completed during the YSR regime, with an expenditure of Rs.340.53 crores and on the other hand Chief Minister Jagan has spent Rs.145.86 crores to successfully complete the work on Tunnel 2.

Additionally, Rs.934 crores have been spent on Tunnel 3, which is nearing completion. The third tunnel in Avuku is the third longest tunnel, with 4.526 km out of the total 5.801 km already completed.

Overall, Rs.1,501.94 crores have been spent on all three tunnels, which will facilitate the flow of 30,000 cusecs of water. It is worth mentioning that the Nellore and Sangam barrages, crucial for the Penna Delta region, have already been completed and dedicated.

The project lifts to fill 77 ponds from Handrineeva, aimed at providing drinking and irrigation water to Kurnool and Nandyal districts, have also been completed and dedicated by Chief Minister Jagan.