YS Jagan inaugurates installation of cell towers in remote tribal areas

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has inaugurated the installation of 300 cell towers in remote tribal areas. The project, which began on Thursday, aims to provide effective telecom services to these underserved regions. Airtel and Jio have set up 136 and 164 towers respectively.

The distribution of the towers is as follows: 246 in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, 44 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, 4 in Prakasha, 3 in Eluru, 2 in Srikakulam, and 1 in Kakinada.

Speaking at the event, CM Jagan stated that a total of 400 towers will be installed, with 100 towers already completed in June. The government has allocated approximately 400 crores for this initiative. The installation of these towers will benefit around 2.42 lakh people overall, with today's installation benefitting 2 lakh individuals. The total number of towers being constructed is 2,887, requiring a total investment of 3,119 crores.

CM Jagan emphasized that the lands required for the towers were promptly handed over. As a result, 5,549 villages will receive full mobile telecom services, including the most remote areas. The improved communication will facilitate the implementation of various schemes in these regions, and the introduction of village secretariats, RBKs, village clinics, and English medium schools will further uplift the villages.

The IT, Industries, Electronics, and Communications Minister Gudivada Amarnath, CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, IT Department Secretary Kona Shasidhar, Communications (IT) Director C Chandrasekhar Reddy, as well as representatives from Bharti Airtel and Reliance organizations participated in the program.