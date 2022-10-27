YS Jagan inaugurates third unit of APGENCO at Nelathuru in Nellore

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the third unit of APGENCO at Nelathuru in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district and dedicated to the nation. As part of the objective to increase the power generation capacity of the state in accordance with the future needs, the state government has prepared an 800 MW unit on war footing at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) in Krishnapatnam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore district. This supercritical unit, the first of its kind in the government sector, will generate 19 million units of electricity per day.



This plant consumes less coal as compared to conventional thermal power plants, which will reduce the negative impact on the environment to some extent. The unit is designed to run on 9,312 tonnes of coal per day.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reached Renigunta Airport. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP Reddappa, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Collector Venkata Ramana Reddy, SP Parameshwar Reddy welcomed. CM Jagan and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy left for Nelathur in Muthukur Mandal of Nellore District in a special helicopter from Renigunta Airport.