YS Jagan kickstarts election campaign, slams opposition refering them to Kauravas
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has kickstarted his election campaign at Bhimili with a resounding speech using metaphors. He attributed himself to the Arjuna in Mahabharat and termed the opposition.aa Kauravas. He said he has support of people whom he referred as Lord Krishna.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence in their party's ability to win all 175 seats in the upcoming elections and asserted that everyone, including Chandrababu Naidu, will lose in this political battle. He mentioned that they will be winning for another 25 years, implying their long-term commitment to serving the people.
YS Jagan criticised Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the latter lacks the courage to contest alone and is relying on his adopted son for support. They also claim that the TDP will not win the 23 seats they won in the previous election and that they do not have enough candidates to contest in all 175 seats.
Highlighting the achievements and promises of the his government, YS Jagan claimed that they have governed transparently and without bribery or discrimination and mentioned of providing pensions to every household on the 1st of every month and building RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) with farmers. He also highlighted introducing village clinics, family doctors, and improving government schools and emphasized their efforts to protect women through the Disha App and bringing digital libraries and broadband to every village.