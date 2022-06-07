YS Jagan launches YSR Yantra Seva scheme in Guntur, disburses subsidy amount

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the state level mega Mela organized under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme at Chuttagunta in the Guntur district and started the distribution of tractors and combine harvesters sanctioned for farmer groups by hoisting the flag. With the distribution of 3,800 tractors and 320 combined mowers across the state, a subsidy of Rs 175.61 crore was deposited in 5,262 farmer group bank accounts at the CM button.



Earlier, CM Jagan said that the government has set up in every village to assist the farmer in all aspects from providing seeds to the sale of crops. Goods including tractors were made available to the farmers. "We are planning to set up 10,750 YSR machine service centers at each RBK level and distribute 3,800 tractors to 3,800 RBK level machine service centers," said CM Jagan.



YS Jagan took a dig at Chandrababu and alleged that During the reign of TDP, there were no tractors given to the farmers. He said there have been scams in the past in the purchase of tractors and opined that they are buying tractors as per the wishes of the farmers," said CM Jagan.