YS Jagan lays foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 500 crore in Badvel

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring Badvel as part of his second-day visit to the Kadapa district. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several development works in Badvel and addressed a public meeting. He said Badvel is the most backward constituency in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that past rulers ignored this constituency. He said that the Brahmasagar project should always be filled with water and promised that water would be supplied to Brahmasagar through a lift on the Kundu river. "We are setting up vegetable and fish markets and commercial complexes in Badvel and widening the Lower Sagileru canal with Rs 80 crore," YS Jagan said.

He said with Rs 36 crore, arrangements are being made for 3 excavations in the left canal of Brahmasagar and opined that another bridge will be built at Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore. "With the construction of warehouses at a cost of 75 crore, a new RDO office will be set up at Badvel," said CM Jagan.

Later in the afternoon, he will reach the CP Brown Research Center in Yerramukkapalle and unveil the Brown Statue and lay, the foundation stone for the CP Brown Research Center development work. YS Jagan will then proceed to the nearby Mahavir Circle to unveil the plaques and inaugurate various development works. From there, he will reach YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket stadium and lay the foundation stone for the development work and unveil the statues of the late YS Raja Reddy and YS Rajasekhar Reddy.