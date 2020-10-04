YS Jagan likely to attend river disputes meet from Delhi

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to participate in the Apex Council meeting, convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 6, from New Delhi.

Though the river disputes meeting is organised through video conference, Jagan will leave for New Delhi on October 5 (Monday), a day before the Apex Council meeting and stay put in the national capital, according to sources.

They said that Jagan will take part in the council meeting from AP Bhavan in Delhi, called by Shekhawat to resolve the issues raised on the construction of irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers by the two states. Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the meeting from Hyderabad.

The two State Governments claimed the projects constructed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were illegal.Jagan will meet the Jal Shakti Minister in the national capital after the meeting. The AP CM will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers during his stay.