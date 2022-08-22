YS Jagan meets PM Modi, likely to meet Union Ministers later

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a while ago and is said to have been discussing various issues related to the state.



It is reported that the topic of Polavaram project will be mainly discussed and it seems that Jagan has held discussions with Modi on the sanction of the pending bills of the project and the rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

CM YS Jagan has once again asked the Prime Minister to implement the guarantee of Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act.

On the other hand, the CM will have a meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh at 1.30 pm and later he would meet President of India Draupadi Murmu at 6 pm. According to YSRCP sources, YS Jagan is likely to meet other Union Ministers.