YS Jagan meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs over pending dues to AP

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended. The meeting continued for more than half an hour where the duo discussed on the increase of debt limit.

The CM briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Andhra Pradesh and handed over memorundum to the Prime Minister on the issues of funds due to AP, pending dues, Polavaram, medical colleges, Telangana electricity dues etc.

CM Jagan later met Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Jagan will discuss environmental clearances and ministry-wise pending issues with the Union Minister.

