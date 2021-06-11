YS Jagan meets Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urges to stop privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CM discussed with the Union Minister on the setting up of Kakinada Petro Complex and Petro Varsity. The CM asked Dharmendra Pradhan to stop the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The meeting lasted for about an hour. CM YS Jagan was accompanied by MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy and CS Adityanath. Later, CM YS Jagan will also meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon as part of a two-day visit, spent the night busy with meetings. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Water Energy Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. The Polavaram project was discussed at various meetings with the ministers on issues like speedy construction, development decentralisation plan, various bifurcation guarantees including special status, permits for medical colleges and so on.



He had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence from 9 pm to 10.35 pm on Thursday to discuss state development issues at length. "We have brought in the Three Capitals Act for decentralisation of development and balanced development between different parts of the state. We are committed to this decision," CM asserted Amit Shah. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help us in this matter.