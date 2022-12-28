YS Jagan Mohan Reddy diverting Central funds, alleges BJP

Guntur: BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is diverting the funds released by the Centre intended for the empowerment of SCs to other schemes. He addressed a Deeksha undertaken by SC Morcha at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding that the government revive employment and welfare schemes, which were implemented through the SC Corporation and abolished by the YSRCP government.

Veerraju said that the State government is constructing buildings for RBKs and village secretariats with the Central government funds and claiming the credit. He demanded the government to revive the 26 welfare schemes for SCs, which were abolished immediately. He recalled that the TDP government gave cars for the unemployed SC youth for self-employment. He alleged that the YSRCP government has sanctioned salaries to the pastors for votes. He warned that they will launch agitations in the days to come on the problems of the women.

BJP SC Morcha State president Gudise Anand said that they have conducted 48-hour Deeksha to mount pressure on the government to revive the 26 schemes.

BJP State general secretary and SC Morcha in-charge Bitra Sivannarayana, former MLA Dara Sambaiah, party district president P Rama Krishna, party leaders Jupudi Ranga Raju, Sudhakar Yadav and others were present on the occasion.