YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finds fault with KRMB for favouring Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday accused the Krishna River Management Board of adopting a discriminatory attitude against the State and acting with a bias towards Telangana.

Jagan found fault with the KRMB's move to visit the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme under the guise of an NGT order without inspecting the sites in Telangana where unauthorised projects were in advanced stages of execution.

He requested the Union Minister of Jal Shakti to direct the KRMB to first visit the project sites under execution in Telangana before visiting RLS.

In a follow up letter to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jagan said the KRMB "has shown and been showing" discriminatory attitude against the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

"KRMB acts swiftly on false complaints made by Telangana but ignores the genuine complaints of AP, though we have time and again requested it to act in a fair manner.

KRMB, which is supposed to be a neutral body to safeguard the interests of both the member-States, is acting with a bias towards Telangana," the letter said. He further said that the neighbouring Telangana government was acting in a whimsical manner causing distress to the state.

He said it was blatantly violating the provisions of the AP State Re-organisation Act 2014. Jagan requested the former to prevail upon the Telangana government to at once stop the indiscriminate drawl of water solely for power generation.

"We have already complained to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on a number of occasions on how TS was intentionally violating all established norms, principles and procedures to cause harm to the interests of AP and deprive the state of its due share of water.

"In spite of repeated complaints and requests to prevail upon Telangana to stop execution of the unauthorised projects, without appraisal of detailed project reports by KRMB and scrutiny by the CWC, no effective steps have been taken so far," the AP Chief Minister regretted.