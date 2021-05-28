YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews on Irrigation projects, directs officials to expedite the works

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the Water Resources Department and discussed with officials on the construction progress of priority projects including Polavaram. Officials briefed the CM on the progress of the Polavaram project and said about 91 percent of the spillway concrete work has been completed and the rest will be completed by June 15. It has been revealed that the Spill Channel works will be completed by the end of this month. They said that the vacancies in the upper coffer Dam have been filled and the 1st and 2nd rigs of the coffer Dam will be completed by the end of June. CM Jagan also directed the authorities to expedite the work of the lower cofferdam.





YS Jagan conducted a review on the payment of Polavaram bills due from the Centre and said bills worth Rs. 1600 crore are pending at different stages. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jagan said, the Polavaram project is a top priority project and we have the idea of ​​completing the project on a war footing. "We are giving money in advance from the state government and striving to deliver the results of the project as soon as possible; despite the difficult financial situation, we are moving forward with a positive attitude towards the project, said CM Jagan.

"It is not right that bills are pending at the Center regarding the expenditure incurred by the state government; authorities should focus on this immediately and expenditure should be reimbursed immediately," YS Jagan said. The officials said it will cost at least Rs 1,400 crore over the next three months. Against this backdrop, the chief minister said that we have to go to Delhi and see that the pending bills are cleared.





CM Jagan also directed the authorities to focus on the construction of the Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara. He said Neradi barrage construction should be taken as a priority. CS Adityanath, who has already written to the Odisha for talks, said he was looking forward to their response and would soon talk to Odisha about the Neradi barrage. On the other hand, the officials told the construction of the Nellore barrage will be completed by July 31 and briefed that Sangam barrage work is 84 percent completed. The officials told the CM that work was being done on both sides of the tunnel and that there were still 180 meters of work to be completed in the next three months.

CM reviewed on Veligonda project and the officials said that Tunnel ‌ – 1 is fully prepared for the Veligonda project and head regulator work is also almost complete. Meanwhile, CM Jagan directed to expedite the tunnel-2 works. The CM directed the officers to ensure that the work on the second tunnel was completed without delay and on a war footing. He said to come up with an action plan for the next meeting. CM YS Jagan conducted a review on the work of Vamsadhara Stage 2 and Phase 2 and directed the officials to complete the work of connecting the Vamsadhara-Nagavali rivers as soon as possible.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to expedite repairs to the Brahmasagar and Paidipalem projects. The authorities have been directed to take necessary steps immediately to store Brahmasagar at full capacity. Similarly, Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Projects, Godavari Krishna Salinity Mitigation‌, Water Security Projects, Palnadu Drought Prevention Projects, north coastal Andhra Sujala Sravanti Projects were also reviewed.