YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Idupalapaya today, to pay tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Kadapa to pay his tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, today. The visit will commence with Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrival at Gannavaram Airport at 9:30 AM, followed by his arrival at Kadapa Airport at 10:20 AM. From there, he will proceed to Idupulapaya to pay his respects at YS Rajasekhar Reddy's tomb.



In light of his upcoming visit to London, Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to cancel his official programs in Pulivendula and will directly travel from Idupulapaya to the Tadepalli camp office. This will enable him to participate in various developmental activities before his departure.



Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, will offer homage to her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy before his brother.



The couple of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to depart for London at 9:30 PM on Saturday night for a personal visit. Their purpose is to meet their children who are currently studying in London. The chief minister would return to their Tadepalli residence on the night of the 11th of this month.